Eurostat will release the Eurozone Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for January on Wednesday, February 1 at 10:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the expectations forecast by the economists and researchers of seven major banks regarding the upcoming EU inflation print.
Headline is expected at 9.1% year-on-year vs. 9.2% in December, while core is expected at 5.1% YoY vs. 5.2% in December. On a monthly basis, the HICP in the old continent is expected to fall by -0.3% in the reported period while the core HICP is also down by -0.2%.
Commerzbank
“The ECB expects the rate to rise again in January. In fact, however, it is likely to remain at 9.2%. As is often the case at the beginning of a year, the inflation rate for January 2023 will also be influenced by a number of special factors. This time, various measures taken by governments to curb the rise in energy prices complicate matters further, in addition to the usual update of the goods basket. Although some effects dampening the rise in energy prices lost influence, the contribution of energy prices to the overall inflation rate is unlikely to increase much. The same applies to food prices. By contrast, the inflation rate excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco is likely to have fallen slightly from 5.2% to 5.1%. However, this decline is solely attributable to the change in the basket of goods. There can therefore be no talk of a weakening of underlying inflation.”
Danske Bank
“We look for an uptick both in headline (9.6%; from 9.2%) and core (5.4%, from 5.2%) terms.”
Nomura
“We forecast a large fall in the annual rate of euro area inflation in January from 9.2% to 8.4%.”
TDS
“New energy subsidies likely pulled down German headline HICP for the third consecutive month. Combined with further household support in the Netherlands and the impact of lower wholesale energy prices, this should push EZ headline inflation down to 8.4% YoY. Core is what will matter for the ECB though, and here we see no indication of a softening of the recent strong momentum.”
SocGen
“The euro area January flash HICP is likely to print down 0.4pp at 8.8% YoY, with core 0.2pp lower at 5.0% YoY, temporarily dragged down by the annual weighting changes.”
Citibank
“HICP Inflation, January: Citi Forecast 8.9% YoY, Prior 9.2% YoY; Core Inflation, January: Citi Forecast 5.3% YoY, Prior 5.2% YoY.”
Deutsche Bank
“We expect Eurozone HICP to decline to 8.4% in January and continue falling to c.3.5% in Q4 this year. Core inflation is seen staying in a 5.0-5.5% range throughout the first half of this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.0850 area as US Dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0850 after having declined toward 1.0800 earlier in the day. Following the lower-than-expected Employment Cost Index data from the US, the US Dollar lost its strength and allowed the pair to pull away from session lows.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades above 1.2300
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having tested 1.2300 in the European session. Although the US Dollar is struggling to hold its ground after the latest US data, the risk-averse market environment limit's the pair's upside for now.
Gold rises to $1,920 area as US yields turn south
Gold price has reversed its direction and advanced to the $1,920 area in the American session on Monday. Following the latest data releases from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day slightly below 3.5%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
US SEC accepts LBC token is not a security, renews hope of Ripple’s win in XRP community
US financial regulator settled its case against LBRY Inc making XRP holders in the Ripple community hopeful. Since the case brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against LBRY Inc. was similar to its lawsuit against payment giant Ripple, XRP Army monitored the results closely.
Apple Stock Forecast: Could AAPL drop 19% from here?
Apple stock is once again selling off in Tuesday's premarket. After losing 2%, slightly more than the NASDAQ, on Monday, AAPL stock is again trading lower than the index it dominates.