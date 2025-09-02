Eurozone food inflation still elevated, but otherwise benign – ABN AMRO

HICP inflation edged slightly higher in August to 2.1% y/y from 2.0% in July, in line with our and consensus expectations. Core inflation held steady at 2.3%, in line with our expectations but above consensus expectations for a move lower to 2.2. Dutch inflation maintained its slow gradual downward trend in August. The CPI came in at 2.8% y/y, slightly lower than the 2.9% of July, ABN AMRO's economist Bill Diviney and Aggie van Huisseling report.
ECB to be comfortable with the August inflation data
"As expected, base effects in energy prices pushed headline inflation higher in the eurozone. While monthly food price gains cooled a touch (0.2% m/m vs 0.4% in July), annual food inflation remained elevated at 3.2%. As noted in our write-up for July inflation, food inflation bears close watching given its importance for household inflation expectations."
"Goods inflation was broadly flat on the month, following the surprise rise in July, and in annual terms held steady at a benign 0.8%. Services inflation also held steady at 3.2%, consistent with the slow normalisation in wage growth."
"All told, the ECB will be comfortable with the August inflation data. Food inflation is somewhat of a concern, but trends elsewhere continue to look more benign, and consistent with inflation modestly undershooting the 2% target as we move into 2026. We continue to think the Governing Council will likely keep its key policy rates on hold over the coming months, with the deposit rate staying at 2%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3400 and beyond, USD loses momentum
GBP/USD now manages to gather some composure and advance past the 1.3400 barrier on Tuesday, following a knee-jerk in the Greenback in response to poor data from the US ISM Manufacturing in August. The British Pound, in the meantime, continues to suffer mounting concerns over the UK's fiscal position.
EUR/USD bounces off lows, retests 1.1670 on US ISM
EUR/USD now picks up pace and rebounds from earlier lows, regaining the 1.1670 zone following a corrective move in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback now loses some upside impulse after the US ISM Manufacturing came in short of consensus at 48.7 in August.
Gold flirts with $3,500, Dollar gives away gains
Gold remains well bid and gyrates around the key $3,500 zone per troy ounce in the wake of the release of disheartening US ISM Manufacturing results in August. The yellow metal, in the meantime, remains largely underpinned by increasing rate cut bets by the Federal Reserve in September.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.