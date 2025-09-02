Eurozone food inflation still elevated, but otherwise benign – ABN AMRO

"All told, the ECB will be comfortable with the August inflation data. Food inflation is somewhat of a concern, but trends elsewhere continue to look more benign, and consistent with inflation modestly undershooting the 2% target as we move into 2026. We continue to think the Governing Council will likely keep its key policy rates on hold over the coming months, with the deposit rate staying at 2%."

"Goods inflation was broadly flat on the month, following the surprise rise in July, and in annual terms held steady at a benign 0.8%. Services inflation also held steady at 3.2%, consistent with the slow normalisation in wage growth."

"As expected, base effects in energy prices pushed headline inflation higher in the eurozone . While monthly food price gains cooled a touch (0.2% m/m vs 0.4% in July), annual food inflation remained elevated at 3.2%. As noted in our write-up for July inflation, food inflation bears close watching given its importance for household inflation expectations."

HICP inflation edged slightly higher in August to 2.1% y/y from 2.0% in July, in line with our and consensus expectations. Core inflation held steady at 2.3%, in line with our expectations but above consensus expectations for a move lower to 2.2. Dutch inflation maintained its slow gradual downward trend in August. The CPI came in at 2.8% y/y, slightly lower than the 2.9% of July, ABN AMRO's economist Bill Diviney and Aggie van Huisseling report.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.