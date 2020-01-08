Eurozone: Big improvement in services sentiment – ING

Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, notes that the Eurozone's Economic Sentiment Indicator increased to 101.5 from 101.2 in December as divergence between manufacturing and services increases.
Key Quotes
“The increase in services confidence was broad-based as both the assessment of recent demand and expectations for the months ahead improved significantly. Interestingly, the optimism of the service sector – mostly dependent on domestic demand – was not shared by consumers, as consumer confidence declined from -7.2 to -8.1.”
“Industrial confidence declined from -9.1 to -9.3, as the divergence between industry and services increased again. Order books and the assessment of recent production decreased again, indicating that the year ended with industry in recession. As expectations for the months ahead crept up, some return of industrial confidence seems to be on the cards, perhaps fueled by US-China trade developments and the passing of the US car tariff deadline without implementation. This warrants some cautious optimism about the state of Eurozone industry at the start of 2020, although weakness is far from over.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1150 amid poor German data, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 in the wake of disappointing German Factory Orders, which dropped 1.3%. Mid-East tensions remain high after Iran's strike against US bases in Iraq.
GBP/USD trading around 1.3150 as Brexit returns to the spotlight
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3150 as the UK parliament resumes its debates on the Brexit bill. The EU's Ursula von der Leyen is set to meet UK PM Johnson to discuss the next steps.
Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock
The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.
Gold retreats from multi-year tops, steadies below $1600 mark
Gold trimmed a part of its early strong gains to near six-year tops and now seems to have stabilized below the $1600 round figure mark.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.