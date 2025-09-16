European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged she communicated with United States (US) President Donald Trump, and will instruct the EC to accelerate proposals to clamp down on Russian market access in retaliation for failing to reach a peacefire agreement with Ukraine.
Key highlights
I had a good call with Trump.
I had a call with Trump on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures.
The Commission is to soon present a sanctions package.
Sanctions package to target crypto, banks and others.
The EU Commission will propose speeding up the phase-out of Russian fossil imports.
