Europe can benefit from China-US phase one trade deal - Global Times

China’s highly influential daily, Global Times, carries an opinion piece on Monday, calming down the worries fanned by several media outlets over the impact of the US-China phase one trade deal on the European Union (EU)- China trade relationship.
Key Quotes:
“Many economists in the continent think the China-US agreement will impair the "multilateral trade order" and be "harmful for Europe,
Such worries are completely unnecessary.
On the contrary, the pact between the two largest economies will favor European countries in the long run, because it indicates that China is opening its markets further.
China has always persisted in opening over the past decades. With this new trade deal, China's pace will accelerate and its interaction with the world will increase. Europe can undoubtedly become the beneficiary of a broader Chinese market.
After all, further opening-up means more of China's market can be accessed by foreign companies, including European companies, instead of just American companies.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD little changed around 0.6880 on PBOC rate decision
AUD/USD keeps its bid tone intact around 0.6880 region after PBOC left the loan prime rate unchanged across the time horizon. The Aussie seems to benefit from the rise in oil prices amid fresh Libyan geopolitical tensions.
USD/JPY flirts with highs near 110.20 amid risk reset
USD/JPY holds the higher ground near 110.20 region, having closed the minor bearish opening gap. The pair gapped lower by 10-pips and hit a low of 110.08 after the sentiment was spooked by the Libyan geopolitical crisis.
Forex Weekly Outlook – The BOJ will likely keep its powder dry for some time
While Mid-East tensions calmed down, trade and the US consumer rocked the dollar. What’s next? Rate decisions in the eurozone, Japan and Canada stand out. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.
WTI: Back below 200-hour MA
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is currently trading at least 20 cents below the 200-hour moving average (MA) at $59.28, having hit a session high of $59.61 an hour ago. Prices may drop to $58.77, filling the gap on the hourly chart.
GBP/USD pressured in the open, breaks below 1.30 the figure
GBP/USD opened with a gap to the downside of a handful of pips, but significantly, cable broke below the 1.30 handle for the first time since January's bullish correction from 1.2954.