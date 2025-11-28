Euro weakens against the Franc after soft Swiss GDP and uneven Eurozone data
- EUR/CHF trades softer around 0.9318 as the Euro loses ground against the Swiss Franc on Friday.
- Swiss GDP shrank 0.5% in Q3, undershooting expectations and highlighting a loss of momentum in the Swiss economy.
- Eurozone data was mixed, with French inflation staying subdued, Italy’s GDP offering a small upside surprise, and Germany’s HICP rising to 2.6% YoY.
The Euro (EUR) trades on the back foot against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Friday, with EUR/CHF hovering around 0.9318 as markets digest a fresh round of economic data from both sides of the bloc.
Switzerland’s third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted 0.5% QoQ, surprising to the downside relative to the expected 0.4% drop and reversing the 0.2% expansion recorded in Q2. On a yearly basis, growth slowed to 0.5%, down sharply from 1.3% in the prior quarter.
On the Euro side, France’s preliminary harmonised Consumer Price Index (CPI) held at 0.8% YoY, below the 1.0% forecast and unchanged from the previous month. Italy delivered a more constructive signal through its final Q3 GDP figures, with output rising 0.1% QoQ, beating the 0.0% forecast and up from 0.0% in Q2, while the annual rate increased to 0.6% YoY, above the 0.4% forecast and higher than 0.4% in the prior quarter.
Italy’s preliminary November inflation readings showed the harmonised HICP easing to 1.1% YoY, down from 1.3% in October, while CPI stayed at 1.2% YoY, the same as in October.
Germany’s latest preliminary November inflation data delivered a mixed but broadly contained picture. Headline CPI fell 0.2% on the month, compared with a forecast for a 0.3% decline and a 0.3% increase in October, while the yearly rate held at 2.3%, slightly below the expected 2.4% and unchanged from October.
Germany’s harmonised HICP figures added to the mixed tone, with prices falling 0.5% on the month, a slightly softer decline than expected, after a 0.3% increase in October. The annual rate rose to 2.6%, above the 2.4% forecast and up from 2.3%. Labour market conditions were broadly steady, with unemployment increasing by 1,000 in October, a smaller rise than the 5,000 expected, after a decline of 1,000 in the prior month, leaving the Unemployment Rate unchanged at 6.3%.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.21%
|0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.03%
|0.07%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.21%
|-0.07%
|-0.31%
|-0.45%
|-0.25%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|0.07%
|-0.23%
|-0.37%
|-0.21%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.31%
|0.23%
|-0.11%
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.14%
|CAD
|0.23%
|0.45%
|0.37%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.29%
|0.24%
|AUD
|0.03%
|0.25%
|0.21%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|0.11%
|0.03%
|NZD
|-0.07%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.18%
|0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.24%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
