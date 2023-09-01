Share:

The Euro bounces off lows near 1.0830 against the US Dollar as risk appetite improves.

Stocks in Europe start the session in an upbeat mood.

The USD Index (DXY) looks offered in the mid-103.00s.

No surprises from the final Manufacturing PMIs in Germany, Eurozone.

US Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM manufacturing are next of note.

The Euro (EUR) manages to regain some balance against the US Dollar (USD) following a drop to 1.0830, helping the EUR/USD pair to retake the 1.0850 region at the end of the week.

The modest advance in the pair comes in line with the offered stance in the Greenback. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, gyrates around the 103.50 zone amidst the lack of a clear direction in US yields across different maturities.

In the meantime, investors continue to reprice a pause by the Federal Reserve in its tightening campaign. The upcoming release of the Nonfarm Payrolls for August should lend further insight into this view.

Back to the European Central Bank (ECB), there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the potential steps beyond the summer amidst a pretty divided Governing Council and rising speculation that a stagflation scenario could be brewing in the region.

Data-wise, final Manufacturing PMIs in Germany and the broader euro area came in at 39.1 and 43.5, respectively, for the month of August. The readings, which signal a persisting contraction in factory activity, were broadly in line with the preliminary estimates.

Later in the American session, Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and the ISM Manufacturing PMI will take the centre stage. Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for the US will also be published.

Daily digest market movers: Euro bounces off three-day lows

The Euro gathers some strength against the USD.

Final PMIs in Europe broadly matched the preliminary prints.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI returned to expansionary territory.

The PBoC reduced the FX RRR to 4% to support the Chinese yuan.

Investors’ focus shifts to NFP, ISM Manufacturing.

Investors see the Fed on hold for the remainder of the year.

Technical Analysis: Euro could advance further once 1.0950 is cleared

EUR/USD regains some upside traction following Thursday’s strong pullback and three-day lows near 1.0830.

In case bulls regain the upper hand and EUR/USD surpasses Wednesday's weekly top of 1.0945, the pair is expected to meet the provisional 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0965 prior to the psychological 1.1000 barrier and the August 10 monthly top at 1.1064. Once the latter is cleared, spot could challenge July's 27 peak at 1.1149. If the pair surpasses this region, it could alleviate some of the downward pressure and potentially visit the 2023 peak of 1.1275 seen on July 18. Further up comes the 2022 high at 1.1495, which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.

The resumption of the downward bias could motivate the pair to initially test the key 200-day SMA at 1.0815 ahead of the August 25 low of 1.0765. The breach of the latter exposes the May 31 low of 1.0635 prior to the March 15 low of 1.0516 and the 2023 low at 1.0481 recorded on January 6.

Sustained losses are likely in EUR/USD once the 200-day SMA is breached in a convincing fashion.