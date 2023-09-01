- The Euro bounces off lows near 1.0830 against the US Dollar as risk appetite improves.
- Stocks in Europe start the session in an upbeat mood.
- The USD Index (DXY) looks offered in the mid-103.00s.
- No surprises from the final Manufacturing PMIs in Germany, Eurozone.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls, ISM manufacturing are next of note.
The Euro (EUR) manages to regain some balance against the US Dollar (USD) following a drop to 1.0830, helping the EUR/USD pair to retake the 1.0850 region at the end of the week.
The modest advance in the pair comes in line with the offered stance in the Greenback. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar against a basket of six other major currencies, gyrates around the 103.50 zone amidst the lack of a clear direction in US yields across different maturities.
In the meantime, investors continue to reprice a pause by the Federal Reserve in its tightening campaign. The upcoming release of the Nonfarm Payrolls for August should lend further insight into this view.
Back to the European Central Bank (ECB), there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the potential steps beyond the summer amidst a pretty divided Governing Council and rising speculation that a stagflation scenario could be brewing in the region.
Data-wise, final Manufacturing PMIs in Germany and the broader euro area came in at 39.1 and 43.5, respectively, for the month of August. The readings, which signal a persisting contraction in factory activity, were broadly in line with the preliminary estimates.
Later in the American session, Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and the ISM Manufacturing PMI will take the centre stage. Construction Spending and the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for the US will also be published.
Daily digest market movers: Euro bounces off three-day lows
- The Euro gathers some strength against the USD.
- Final PMIs in Europe broadly matched the preliminary prints.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI returned to expansionary territory.
- The PBoC reduced the FX RRR to 4% to support the Chinese yuan.
- Investors’ focus shifts to NFP, ISM Manufacturing.
- Investors see the Fed on hold for the remainder of the year.
Technical Analysis: Euro could advance further once 1.0950 is cleared
EUR/USD regains some upside traction following Thursday’s strong pullback and three-day lows near 1.0830.
In case bulls regain the upper hand and EUR/USD surpasses Wednesday's weekly top of 1.0945, the pair is expected to meet the provisional 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0965 prior to the psychological 1.1000 barrier and the August 10 monthly top at 1.1064. Once the latter is cleared, spot could challenge July's 27 peak at 1.1149. If the pair surpasses this region, it could alleviate some of the downward pressure and potentially visit the 2023 peak of 1.1275 seen on July 18. Further up comes the 2022 high at 1.1495, which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1500.
The resumption of the downward bias could motivate the pair to initially test the key 200-day SMA at 1.0815 ahead of the August 25 low of 1.0765. The breach of the latter exposes the May 31 low of 1.0635 prior to the March 15 low of 1.0516 and the 2023 low at 1.0481 recorded on January 6.
Sustained losses are likely in EUR/USD once the 200-day SMA is breached in a convincing fashion.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar struggles ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650, focus shifts to US jobs data
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar is giving back gains, despite a mixed sentiment, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key labor market, factory activity data
Gold price remains calm before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate decision to be taken on September 20.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.