The Euro navigates the 1.0680 region vs. the US Dollar.

European stocks maintain the positive performance on Monday.

US inflation figures will drive the market sentiment this week.

The Euro (EUR) loses its initial shine against the US Dollar (USD), dragging EUR/USD to the area of daily lows around 1.0670 at the beginning of the week.

On the flip side, the Greenback leaves behind Friday's pullback and resumes the upside to the boundaries of the key barrier of 106.00 the figure when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Monday. The so far uptick in the index comes on the back of a modest improvement in US yields across the curve. Furthermore, the divergence between recent hawkish Fedspeak and investors’ perceptions of a protracted pause in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) normalization programme is expected to dictate the price action around the US dollar for the time being.

Around the European Central Bank (ECB), there was nothing new in recent comments from Christine Lagarde. The ECB president reiterated that inflation remains too elevated and that the bank should bring inflation down to its target in a timely fashion and maintain the current restrictive stance for a longer period.

Daily digest market movers: Euro falters once again around the 1.0700 barrier

The EUR comes under pressure after piercing 1.0700 against the USD.

US and German yields trade with humble gains on Monday.

Investors expect the Fed to refrain from hiking rates in December.

The ECB is seen entering an impasse in its tightening campaign.

ECB's Vice President Luis De Guindos notes domestic price pressures remain strong.

Geopolitical effervescence remains unabated in the Middle East.

Japan's finmin Suzuki reiterated sudden FX moves are undesirable.

Markets’ attention should remain on US CPI and PPI.

Technical Analysis: Euro's outlook remains bearish below 1.0800

EUR/USD faces renewed selling pressure following another failed attempt to surpass the 1.0700 mark on Monday.

Further recovery could see EUR/USD revisit the November top of 1.0754 (November 6) prior to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0801 and the weekly peak of 1.0945 (August 30). The psychological level of 1.1000 comes next ahead of the August high of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly top of 1.1149 (July 27), all preceding the year-to-date peak of 1.1275 (July 18).

If sellers regain the upper hand, the pair might initially face transitory contention at the 55-day SMA at 1.0640 ahead of the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) and the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 15).

Further weakness in the pair remains on the cards while it trades below the 200-day SMA.