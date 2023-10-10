- The Euro gyrates around 1.0600 against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe en route to close with strong gains on Tuesday.
- EUR/USD meets initial resistance near 1.0610.
- The USD Index (DXY) clings to 106.00 amidst a mild bearish bias.
The Euro (EUR) recovers from its initial decline against the US Dollar (USD), leading to EUR/USD surpassing the significant resistance level at 1.0600 and reaching new two-week highs. This positive development follows encouraging news from China on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the Greenback relinquishes its earlier gains and turns its attention to the downside. As a result of improved market sentiment in riskier assets and mixed movements in US yields across the yield curve, the USD Index (DXY) declines and falls below the 106.00 level.
Regarding monetary policy, investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain interest rates at their present levels for the remainder of the year. Simultaneously, there is persisting speculation in the market regarding the potential for the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause its interest-rate hiking cycle, despite inflation levels surpassing the bank's target and mounting concerns about the possibility of a future recession or stagflation in the European region.
On the euro docket, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde will speak at the IMF/World Bank meetings.
In the US, the NFIB Business Optimism index eased to 90.8 for the current month, while Wholesale Inventories are due later along with speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (2024 voter, hawk), FOMC Governor Christopher Waller (permanent voter, hawk) and Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari (voter, centrist).
Daily digest market movers: Euro looks at risk trend for near-term direction
- The EUR reverses Monday’s decline against the USD.
- US and German yields pick up upside traction.
- Investors believe the Fed will hold off on hiking rates in the coming months.
- Markets anticipate that the ECB will halt its rate rise campaign.
- Escalating effervescence in the Middle East remains a source of concern .
- China unveils plans of extra stimulus to support growth.
- BoJ could raise its inflation target to near 3.0%.
Technical Analysis: Euro's upside appears capped above 1.0600
Despite the constructive price action, EUR/USD still struggles to convincingly break above the key 1.0600 hurdle for the time being.
If the pair gains upside impulse, its next target could be the 1.0617 from September 29, followed by the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0823. If the latter is breached, there is potential for the pair to test the august 30 top at 1.0945 and approach the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further breakthroughs beyond the August 10 peak of 1.1064 might bring the pair to the July 27 high of 1.1149 and potentially reach the 2023 top at 1.1275 from July 18.
On the other hand, the persistence of selling pressure on the EUR/USD could lead to a retesting of the 2023 low at 1.0448 seen on October 3 and may even challenge the significant psychological level of 1.0400. Should this level be breached, it could open the door for a retest of the lows at 1.0290 (November 30, 2022) and 1.0222 (November 21, 2022).
As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there is the possibility of continued downward pressure.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 as attention turns to US CPI Premium
The EUR/USD rebounded from around 1.0590 and approached the weekly highs near 1.0635. On Thursday, the European Central Bank will release the account of its September meeting. The crucial report to watch will be the US Consumer Price Index. Additionally, US Jobless Claims data will also be released.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close in three weeks above 1.2300
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar, GBP/USD posted its highest daily close since September 20, above 1.2300. The higher-than-expected US PPI and the FOMC minutes did not provide support for the Greenback. On Thursday, the UK will report growth, industrial production, and trade data. In the US, the CPI and Jobless Claims figures are due.
Gold nears $1,880 as USD continues to retreat Premium
Gold extended its daily rally and touched its strongest level in over a week above $1,870. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6% ahead of FOMC Minutes, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin price to record a squeeze, analysts say as BTC open interest hits multi month high at $12.37 billion
Bitcoin could record a significant squeeze soon, in either direction, according to analysts who record that BTC open interest has reached a new multi-month high and tested a key area that often precedes a squeeze.
Closing the gap: will Oil's descent continue post-closure?
In a world often rocked by geopolitical convulsions, the black gold often finds itself at the epicenter of economic conversations. This week, it has gyrated dramatically in the financial markets, strongly underpinned by the surging tensions in the Middle East.