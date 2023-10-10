Share:

The Euro gyrates around 1.0600 against the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe en route to close with strong gains on Tuesday.

EUR/USD meets initial resistance near 1.0610.

The USD Index (DXY) clings to 106.00 amidst a mild bearish bias.

The Euro (EUR) recovers from its initial decline against the US Dollar (USD), leading to EUR/USD surpassing the significant resistance level at 1.0600 and reaching new two-week highs. This positive development follows encouraging news from China on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Greenback relinquishes its earlier gains and turns its attention to the downside. As a result of improved market sentiment in riskier assets and mixed movements in US yields across the yield curve, the USD Index (DXY) declines and falls below the 106.00 level.

Regarding monetary policy, investors anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain interest rates at their present levels for the remainder of the year. Simultaneously, there is persisting speculation in the market regarding the potential for the European Central Bank (ECB) to pause its interest-rate hiking cycle, despite inflation levels surpassing the bank's target and mounting concerns about the possibility of a future recession or stagflation in the European region.

On the euro docket, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde will speak at the IMF/World Bank meetings.

In the US, the NFIB Business Optimism index eased to 90.8 for the current month, while Wholesale Inventories are due later along with speeches by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic (2024 voter, hawk), FOMC Governor Christopher Waller (permanent voter, hawk) and Minneapolis Fed Neel Kashkari (voter, centrist).

Daily digest market movers: Euro looks at risk trend for near-term direction

The EUR reverses Monday’s decline against the USD.

US and German yields pick up upside traction.

Investors believe the Fed will hold off on hiking rates in the coming months.

Markets anticipate that the ECB will halt its rate rise campaign.

Escalating effervescence in the Middle East remains a source of concern .

China unveils plans of extra stimulus to support growth.

BoJ could raise its inflation target to near 3.0%.

Technical Analysis: Euro's upside appears capped above 1.0600

Despite the constructive price action, EUR/USD still struggles to convincingly break above the key 1.0600 hurdle for the time being.

If the pair gains upside impulse, its next target could be the 1.0617 from September 29, followed by the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0823. If the latter is breached, there is potential for the pair to test the august 30 top at 1.0945 and approach the psychological barrier of 1.1000. Further breakthroughs beyond the August 10 peak of 1.1064 might bring the pair to the July 27 high of 1.1149 and potentially reach the 2023 top at 1.1275 from July 18.

On the other hand, the persistence of selling pressure on the EUR/USD could lead to a retesting of the 2023 low at 1.0448 seen on October 3 and may even challenge the significant psychological level of 1.0400. Should this level be breached, it could open the door for a retest of the lows at 1.0290 (November 30, 2022) and 1.0222 (November 21, 2022).

As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there is the possibility of continued downward pressure.