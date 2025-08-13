- The Euro edges higher for a second day, climbing above 1.1700 on Wednesday.
- The US Dollar is under pressure after inflation data boosted Fed rate cut expectations for September.
- Traders await Eurozone preliminary Q2 GDP and Employment Change, along with US Jobless Claims and PPI on Thursday.
The Euro (EUR) extends gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, climbing above $1.1700 to its highest level in nearly three weeks, supported by broad US Dollar (USD) weakness after the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading near 1.1720 during the American session, up around 0.30% on the day.
The Greenback is on the defensive after July inflation figures reinforced expectations of an imminent Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. Data released on Tuesday showed that the US headline CPI rose in line with monthly forecasts, while the annual rate eased slightly to come in just below expectations. The more notable development was in the core measure, which excludes food and energy, where both the monthly and yearly increases were marginally above projections, underscoring persistent underlying inflation pressures.
In response, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of six major currencies, extended its losing streak to a second day, dropping to levels last seen over two weeks ago near 97.70.
The US Dollar is also weighed down by ongoing tariff tensions and rising fiscal worries. A Treasury report released Tuesday confirmed that US national debt has exceeded $37 trillion for the first time, while the Congressional Budget Office estimates that recently enacted legislation signed by President Trump could add about $4.1 trillion to the debt over the next decade. Political noise has further pressured the currency after President Trump escalated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, posting on Truth Social that he is “considering allowing a major lawsuit against Powell to proceed” over what he described as the “horrible, and grossly incompetent” handling of Fed building projects. The comments have injected fresh political risk into markets and reignited debate over the Fed’s independence.
On the Euro side, sentiment remains mixed despite the currency’s recent gains. The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Eurozone dropped sharply to 25.1 in August from 36.1, while Germany’s reading fell to 34.7 from 52.7, reflecting increased caution over the growth outlook. Meanwhile, Germany’s Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), released on Wednesday by the German statistics office Destatis, was in line with expectations, rising 0.4% on the month and holding steady at 1.8% YoY.
Looking ahead, traders will turn their attention to Thursday’s preliminary second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from the Eurozone, the bloc’s preliminary Employment Change reading for Q2, as well as US weekly jobless claims and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures. In addition, the upcoming US–Russia peace talks remain a potential source of broader market volatility, with any developments likely to influence risk sentiment and the near-term trajectory of EUR/USD. European and Ukrainian leaders are scheduled to speak with President Trump ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.34%
|-0.48%
|-0.43%
|-0.04%
|-0.28%
|-0.41%
|-0.32%
|EUR
|0.34%
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|0.29%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.48%
|0.09%
|0.02%
|0.38%
|0.15%
|0.11%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.38%
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.29%
|-0.38%
|-0.38%
|-0.26%
|-0.30%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.13%
|0.26%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.41%
|0.08%
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|0.30%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|CHF
|0.32%
|-0.01%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.25%
|0.04%
|-0.11%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
