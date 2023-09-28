- The Euro picks up further pace vs. the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe trim initial losses on Thursday.
- EUR/USD meets initial suport around 1.0490.
- The DXY USD Index surrenders gains following recent 2023 tops.
- Flash inflation figures in Germany dropped more than expected.
- Final GDP matched consensus for the second quarter.
After reaching new lows not seen in eight months around 1.0490, the Euro (EUR) manages to gain fresh upward momentum against the US Dollar (USD). This encourages EUR/USD to surpass the 1.0500 yardstick and rise further on Thursday.
In contrast, the Greenback's rally encounters some obstacles after reaching new highs for 2023 within the 106.80-106.85 range, as indicated by the USD Index (DXY). The sudden shift in the index is also accompanied by mixed movements in US yields, which, nevertheless, remain at multi-year levels across the yield curve.
The same situation occurs in the German money market, where 10-year bund yields remain on track to retest 3.00% for the first time since mid-July 2011.
From a monetary policy perspective, investors are still incorporating the expectation of the Federal Reserve (Fed) implementing a further 25 bps interest rate hike by the end of the year. At the same time, market conversations continue to suggest a potential pause at the European Central Bank (ECB) despite inflation levels staying well above the bank's target and growing worries about a possible recession.
In the domestic calendar, Germany’s preliminary Inflation Rate saw the CPI rise 4.5% in the year to September. In the broader Eurozone, Economic Sentiment eased a tad to 93.3 and Consumer Confidence came in at -17.8, both prints for the month of September.
Across the ocean, the final prints of the Q2 GDP came in at 2.1%, while weekly Initial Jobless Claims increased by 204K in the week to September 23. Later in the session, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and FOMC Governor Lisa Cook are due to speak. In addition, Chair Jerome Powell will participate in an event with educators in Washington DC.
Daily digest market movers: Euro looks to consolidate the breakout of 1.0500
- The EUR rebounds from multi-month lows against the USD.
- US yields trade in a mixed tone vs. a marked uptick in German yields.
- Markets factor in the Fed hiking rates by 25 bps before year-end.
- Investors anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the Fed in Q3 2024.
- Traders sees the ECB’s tightening campaign entering an impasse.
- Inflation rate in Spain ticked higher in September, according to preliminary data.
- Germany's preliminary CPI came in at 4.5% in September.
- US final Q2 GDP matched estimates at 2.1% YoY.
- Intervention fears remain as USD/JPY approaches the 150.00 hurdle.
Technical Analysis: Euro still risks further retracements
Despite the daily rebound, EUR/USD remains well under pressure and continues to target the 2023 low in the 1.0480 region.
Looking at contention levels for the EUR/USD, immediate support emerges at the September 28 low of 1.0491, seconded by the 2023 low at 1.0481 seen on January 6.
When considering potential resistance levels, there is a minor obstacle at the September 12 high of 1.0767, and a more substantial barrier at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0828. If the pair manages to surpass this level, it could open the path for further recovery, targeting the temporary 55-day SMA at 1.0865, with the potential to reach the August 30 high of 1.0945. Exceeding this level might shift the focus towards the psychological 1.1000 hurdle, ahead of the August 10 peak of 1.1064. Beyond these points, the pair could potentially retest the July 27 top at 1.1149, and even reach the 2023 high at 1.1275 from July 18.
As long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there remains a possibility of persisting downward pressure.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts biggest daily gain in a month Premium
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0579, which marked the highest level in two days, before experiencing a pullback towards 1.0550. Despite the retreat, the Euro had its best performance in a month. The focus turns to consumer inflation data for the Eurozone and the US on Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2200
GBP/USD extended its rebound and rose to 1.2224. Later it pulled back under 1.2200, but is still headed toward the biggest daily gain in more than a month. A correction of the US Dollar boosted the pair.
Gold extends slump to the $1,850 region Premium
Gold price extended its decline on Thursday to $1,857.66 a troy ounce, its lowest since early March. The US Dollar lost ground against most major rivals but surged vs the bright metal as the market mood slightly improved. European and American indexes traded with a better tone, helped by encouraging United States macroeconomic data.
Coinbase receives regulatory approval to launch derivative trading for non-US customers
Coinbase is emerging as the biggest entity to defy the enforcement actions pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after successfully launching its International exchange in Bermuda in Q2 this year.
Germany’s economic health check shows further signs of weakness
The debate over whether Germany is emerging as the 'sick man of Europe' again has picked up steam once again over the summer. In our view, the answer is a resounding "yes”.