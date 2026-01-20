TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro boosted by strong foreign inflows – NOMURA

Euro boosted by strong foreign inflows – NOMURA
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The latest balance of payments data from the euro area (covering November) point to an increasingly positive environment for Euro (EUR), with broadly improving inflows from overseas investors and a gradual slowdown in overseas investments by residents, NOMURA's economist Dominic Bunning reports.

UK wage data points to continued BoE easing bias

"Equity inflows are positive and increased through most of H2 2025. Despite many investors asking us 'what is the alternative' to US equity investments, financial account flows show persistent foreign inflows into euro area equities, averaging just below EUR40bn per month since June 2025. Meanwhile, euro area residents, on average, bought around EUR25bn of overseas equities over the same period. Debt inflows are also positive, with non-residents buying euro area bonds and euro area investors buying fewer overseas assets. After a big outflow by domestic investors in September, there was a sharp slowing to just EUR10bn of overseas debt purchases in November, the lowest since October 2023. Foreign investors bought a little over EUR40bn of euro area debt in November, and have averaged a touch more than this since June 2025."

"Meanwhile, the latest intensification of geopolitical tensions by US President Trump on Greenland is more likely to result in a return to the 'Sell America' theme seen in April 2025, in our view, which would benefit the euro area as one of the few genuine alternative destinations for investments in terms of size and liquidity. The euro area accounts for a significant portion of US external liabilities, and while this masks some beneficial ownership from elsewhere routed through the euro area, it is clear that a rotation out of US investments could have a significantly positive impact on EUR."

"On the GBP leg of our trade, today's UK labour market data showed continued soft momentum in wage growth, in our view limiting the risks that many MPC hawks have cited of a significant shift higher in underlying inflation/wage-setting behaviour, though they may need to see more data to be convinced of this view. Other data were not as soft but do not yet point to a meaningful acceleration in the labour market, leaving us happy with our view that the risk for the BoE is tilted towards more rather than fewer rate cuts."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD climbs to two-week high above 1.1700

EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.1700 on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the EU-US dispute over Greenland.

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD ignores UK jobs data, advances toward 1.3500

GBP/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. Investors ignore the data from the UK, which showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 5.1% in the three months to November, and continue to pay close attention to the EU-US conflict.

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold extends rally, notches new record-high above $4,700

Gold builds on Monday's impressive gains and trades at a new record-high, well above $4,700 on Tuesday. Escalating geopolitical tensions and growing fears of deepening trade conflicts, alongside the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, fuel XAU/USD's rally.

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin extends decline as tensions around Greenland mount

Bitcoin price extends losses, trading below $91,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid escalating geopolitical tensions over Greenland. Investors are moving toward safe-haven assets, with Gold hitting fresh all-time highs, while BTC continues to nosedive.

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Greenland tariffs: What happened, and how to position for the new Europe risk premium

Over the weekend, President Trump threatened a new round of tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the UK, with reporting flagging 10% from February 1 and a possible step-up later.

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI rebounds slightly but selling pressure persists

Pi Network (PI) edges higher by 1% at press time on Tuesday, signaling a minor recovery after recording a fresh record low of $0.1502 on Monday. Mainnet holders have withdrawn over 4 million PI tokens from centralized exchanges supporting Pi Network over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers