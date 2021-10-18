EUR/USD’s recovery halts at 1.1610; the pair returns below 1.1600

- The euro remains capped below 1.1600, close to long-term lows at 1.1525.
- The sour market sentiment has weighed on the euro's recovery attempt.
- EUR/USD seen extending decline to 1.1400 – Scotiabank.
The common currency has attempted to pick up from the 1.1575 low hit earlier on Monday, before failing at 1.1610 and returning to levels below 1.1600. On a broader picture, the EUR/USD remains unable to return above1.1600 and put some distance from the year-to-date- ows at 1.1525 hit last week.
Risk aversion weighs on the euro
The risk-off market mood seen on Monday, with the major European stock indexes in the red and Wall Street mixed, has weighed on the Eurodollar’s upside attempts. Inflation fears, which have returned to the spotlight, combined with downbeat macroeconomic data from China have curbed appetite for risky currencies.
The third quarter's Chinese GDP has disappointed earlier today, showing a 4.9% growth and missing expectations of a 5.2% increment. Beyond that, industrial production increased 3.1%, against market expectations of a 4.5% reading. These figures have increased concerns about a slowdown on the Chinese economy, hit by high inflation and supply chain disruptions, that could send shockwaves through the whole world.
Furthermore, the global increase in inflation keeps adding negative pressure in the euro which has been one of the worst G10 performances over the last weeks. The surging energy prices have pushed consumer inflation to 13-year highs in the Euro Area and are threatening to derail the post-pandemic recovery.
EUR/USD: Expected to extend losses towards 1.1400 – Scotiabank
According to the FX Analysis team at Scotiabank, the technical EUR/USD picture suggests a further decline towards 1.1400: “Spot’s drift back to the 1.1575/85 zone today leaves it vulnerable to renewed pressure on the low 1.15 area (…) We think broader technical pointers continue to indicate scope for EUR/USD losses to extend to the low 1.14s in the near-term (2-4 weeks) while medium-term pointers suggest losses to the 1.11 area.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1604
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.1602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1626
|Daily SMA50
|1.1719
|Daily SMA100
|1.1824
|Daily SMA200
|1.1932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1619
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1588
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1624
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1524
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1587
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1572
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1556
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1618
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1634
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares early losses, looks for direction around 1.1600
EUR/USD dropped to 1.1570 area in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to recover toward 1.1600 as investors look for a fresh catalyst that can help them determine the next short-term direction.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3700 supported by BoE rate hike bets
GBP/USD started the new week on the back foot and declined toward 1.3700 before staging a rebound. Ahead of Wednesday's UK inflation report, money markets are pricing in an 89% chance of a 25 basis points rate hike in November.
XAU/USD stays vulnerable amid rising US T-bond yields
XAU/USD struggles to stage a convincing rebound on Monday. US 10-year US T-bond yield is closing in on multi-month highs. XAU/USD eyes $1756 and $1750 as the next bearish targets.
BTC, ETH share spotlight while XRP struggles
Bitcoin price is continuing its ascent and will face the $62,944 resistance barrier next. Ethereum price has moved on from consolidating under one hurdle to another at $3,938. Ripple price flash crashes close to $1.01 support floor but recovers quickly, eyeing retest of $1.27.
AMC stock price: AMC Entertainment extends gains as Halloween Kills hits theaters
NYSE:AMC gained 1.67% during Friday’s trading session. AMC Apes are celebrating Ken Griffin’s birthday in a unique way. Meme stocks cool off to close out a hot week.