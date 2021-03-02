EUR/USD's options market shows bearish bias

EUR/USD's options market shows bias for puts – a sign investors are adding bets to position for weakness in the single currency.

So-called one-month risk reversals on the euro, a gauge of demand for calls to puts, traded at -0.375, indicating additional premium for puts or derivative contracts used to hedge downside risks.

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.2028, representing a 0.17% drop on the day. The pair looks south, with the daily chart showing a bear flag breakdown, a bearish continuation pattern.