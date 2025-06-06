EUR/USD wobbles around 1.1440 ahead of US NFP data

- EUR/USD trades sideways around 1.1440 as investors await the US NFP data for May.
- Easing US-China trade worries have supported the US Dollar.
- The ECB reduced its key borrowing rates by 25 bps on Thursday.
The EUR/USD pair trades in a limited range around 1.1440 during Asian trading hours on Friday. The major currency pair consolidates as investors await the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
Investors will pay close attention to the US official employment data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook. According to the estimates, the US economy added 130K fresh workers, lower than 171K hired in April. The Unemployment Rate is seen as steady at 4.2%.
Ahead of the US employment data, the US Dollar (USD) ticks up after holding late-Thursday’s recovery move. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges higher to near 98.80.
The USD Index bounced back on Thursday after comments from US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth.Social suggested de-escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. "The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both countries.” Trump wrote. The scenario of stable trade relations between the US and China is favorable for the US Dollar, given that Beijing is key exporter to the US.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) underperforms across the board while comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials suggest that the monetary expansion cycle has been concluded for now. ECB policymaker and Governor of the Bank of Estonia Madis Muller stated during early European trading hours that he is comfortable with President Christine Lagarde’s comments, which indicated that the “policy-easing cycle is almost finished”.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.11%
|0.05%
|0.30%
|-0.08%
|0.17%
|-0.12%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|-0.18%
|0.00%
|-0.22%
|0.06%
|GBP
|-0.05%
|0.05%
|0.21%
|-0.12%
|0.06%
|-0.16%
|0.11%
|JPY
|-0.30%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|-0.32%
|-0.02%
|-0.30%
|-0.20%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.18%
|0.12%
|0.32%
|0.24%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|AUD
|-0.17%
|-0.00%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|-0.24%
|-0.22%
|0.08%
|NZD
|0.12%
|0.22%
|0.16%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|0.22%
|0.28%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|0.20%
|-0.22%
|-0.08%
|-0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
The comments from Christine Lagarde came in the press conference after the monetary policy announcement in which the ECB reduced the Deposit Facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2%, as expected. This was the seventh straight interest rate cut by the ECB and eighth since June last year when it started the monetary expansion cycle.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 06, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 130K
Previous: 177K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.