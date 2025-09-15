- The Euro fluctuates following Fitch's downgrade of France's debt rating on Friday.
- US Dollar volatility remains at relatively low levels ahead of the Fed decision on Wednesday.
- The calendar is light on Monday, with only ECB's Schnabel and President Lagarde's public appearances on tap.
The EUR/USD pair trades at 1.1740 during Monday's European session, recovering from a pullback to 1.1720 earlier in the day. The common currency opened the week on a hesitant tone after Fitch's downgrade d France's sovereign debt rating, while the US Dollar's (USD) volatility remains subdued as the market braces for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting due on Wednesday.
On Friday, the Fitch rating agency downgraded France's debt ranking to A+, its lowest level on record, citing its uncertain political situation – President Emmanuelle Macron named Sebastien Lecornu as the third Prime Minister of his term last week –, and a fiscal deficit that is only expected to continue growing.
The impact of Fitch's announcement on the Euro (EUR) has been limited, as the Fed's decision remains front and center in financial markets. Investors have already priced in a 25 basis points cut, but the interest rate projections and Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference are likely to reveal changes in the forward guidance that might determine the US Dollar's near-term direction.
The macroeconomic docket is light on Monday. ECB President Lagarde will take part in a panel at the Institute Montaigne in Paris, and during the European afternoon, Isabel Schnabel will speak at an economic meeting in Luxembourg. Their comments about France's situation and the bank's next monetary policy plans are likely to provide some guidance for the Euro.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.26%
|-0.14%
|0.01%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.27%
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.06%
|0.08%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.09%
|0.21%
|0.04%
|0.07%
|-0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|CAD
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.19%
|NZD
|0.14%
|0.23%
|0.14%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|-0.04%
|0.07%
|CHF
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|0.08%
|-0.11%
|0.11%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: The US Dollar flattens with markets awaiting the Fed
- The US Dollar is moving within a tight range on Monday, with trading volumes declining as investors are increasingly wary of placing large USD directional bets ahead of Wednesday's Fed decision. In the absence of first-tier data, some ECB speakers might move the Euro, but the US Dollar is likely to remain at current levels, at least until Tuesday's US Retail Sales release.
- Data released on Friday by the University of Michigan revealed that U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated well beyond expectations, dropping to a four-month low in September. The survey signaled that higher product prices stemming from tariffs are weighing on consumption, which is likely to dampen economic growth.
- Last week, a rather moderate increase in US consumer prices and an unexpectedly soft US Producer Prices Index (PPI) report, all in all, contributed to setting the conditions for a Fed rate cut this week and probably to a more dovish monetary policy stance going forward.
- In Europe, France's 10-year bond yield has jumped 5 basis points to levels past 3.5%, and the yield of the 30-year bond increased nearly 10 basis points to 4.33%, following the downgrade of its sovereign debt rating. These levels are below the early September highs that triggered a significant Euro reversal, but still are likely to keep EUR bulls in check.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD is wavering within a bullish channel
EUR/USD bulls were capped at 1.1750, and the pair is pulling back on Monday. Downside attempts, however, are likely to remain limited with investors awaiting the Fed decision, which is likely to maintain the pair trading within current ranges during the first half of the week. Technical indicators are showing a fading bullish momentum.
To the downside, Friday's low at the 1.1700 area and the bottom of the ascending channel, now at 1.1675, are likely to challenge bears in the coming sessions. Below here, the September 11 low near 1.1660 comes into view ahead of the 1.1610-1.1630 area that encloses the lows of September 2,3, and 4.
Upside attempts are expected to find resistance at 1.1750. Further up, the 1.1780-1.1790 area (September 8, July 24 highs) is likely to hold bulls ahead of the channel top, now at 1.1810.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The pair faces headwinds from France's credit rating downgrade by Fitch amid political turmoil. Broad US Dollar rebound on repositioning also weighs on EUR/USD. All eyes remain on Wednesday's Fed policy announcements after the ECB's hold last week.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3550 as focus shifts to Fed/ BoE decisions
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the critical Fed and BoE policy announcements due later this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will continue to drive the GBP/USD price action.
Gold holds steady amid weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction as traders await Fed decision
Gold attracts some dip-buyers near the $3,627-3,626 region during the Asian session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through and remains confined in a one-week-old range. Rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since July 24 and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum finds support, and Ripple breaks bullish pattern
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hover around key levels after recovering by nearly 4%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, last week. At the start of this week, BTC is hovering below its key resistance level at $116,000, while ETH and XRP show signs of resilience that could fuel further upside momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.