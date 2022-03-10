EUR/USD: Ukraine risks prevail, bears eye a move lower to test 1.0950 despite the ECB

- EUR/USD is under pressure despite a surprise outcome at the ECB.
- Ukraine crisis and central bank divergences weighing on the single currency.
- 1.0950 could be on the cards for the sessions ahead.
EUR/USD continues to bleed out in the aftermath of critical events including the European Central Bank's announcement, the US Consumer Price Index and the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0988 and is down some 0.78% on the day.
The ECB stated that it will phase out its stimulus in the third quarter, leaving the door open to an interest rate hike before the end of 2022. While this initially sent the euro higher, bears were quick to move in and bulls to take profits considering the calamity occurring at the borders of the EU.
Nevertheless, despite the fog of war, the ECB took more decisive actions than expected. ''The cautiously hawkish recalibration of APP shows that the ECB will not lose sight of inflation,'' analysts at Rabobank explained.
''The inflation forecast has been revised up significantly, but the ECB seems to underestimate the potential adverse impact on growth. Today’s adjustments reduce the risk somewhat that an economic downturn hits before the ECB can exit its asset purchases and implement the first-rate hike.''
In more detail, the analysts explained that the ''APP taper has been accelerated to €40bn in April, €30bn in May and €20bn in June. The ECB signalled that purchases could end in Q3 already, but remains fully data-driven. Policy rates will be hiked ‘some time’ after the end of net purchases, rather than ‘shortly’ after. Moreover, the ECB signals that the hiking cycle will be gradual.''
Meanwhile, the euro touched a 22-month low of $1.0804 earlier in the week, with investors expecting the crisis in Ukraine to have a sizeable impact on European growth. In light of that, there is no let-up in sight to the war and the euro would be expected to be a fade on rallies, especially against commodity-linked currencies and the greenback.
No sign of a cease-fire
In recent news, the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia failed to reach peace during the highest-level meeting in three weeks of war Thursday. The bombardment and airstrikes continued to devastate the city of Mariupol.
Both Ukraine’s Dmytro Kuleba and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov made clear in duelling news conferences after the face-to-face, that they had made no progress. The Ukrainian tweeted that his counterpart “seemed to have come to talk, not to decide.” “They seek Ukraine’s surrender. This is not going to happen,” Kuleba said.
This leaves the ECB trailing other major central banks such as the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England in the post-pandemic tightening cycle. Both the BoE and Fed will meet next week and after today's US CPI, the Fed is sure to raise rates by at least 25 basis points.
Inflation data in the US on Thursday surged by 7.9% year-over-year in February, culminating in the largest annual increase in 40 years, data showed. As a consequence, the dollar index (DXY) moved up by over 0.50% to 98.512 following the report, after falling 1.17% on Wednesday.
EUR/USD H1 chart
EUR/USD is showing some signs of deceleration on the hourly chart. The price could be on the verge of a meanwhile bullish correction, back to retest the old lows that would be expected to act as resistance. Should the bears move in at that juncture, enthused by a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, then the price would stand a strong probability of continuing to the downside towards 1.0950 in an extension of the sell-off.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0987
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.1071
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1211
|Daily SMA50
|1.1286
|Daily SMA100
|1.134
|Daily SMA200
|1.1573
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1095
|Previous Daily Low
|1.089
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1246
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0886
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1017
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0942
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1224
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hit by ECB, Russia-Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD changes hands below 1.1000 after US inflation soared to a 40-year high and the ECB announced its monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats below 1.3150
GBP/USD rose toward 1.3200 but lost its traction in the early American session. The risk-averse market environment, which is reflected by falling US stock indexes, is helping the dollar gather strength and the pair trades in the negative territory below 1.3150.
XAUUSD consolidates just ahead of the $2,000 threshold
Gold Price trades at around $ 1,995 a troy ounce, holding on to modest intraday gains after a series of first-tier events spurred volatility earlier in the day.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Hitting peak performance as AAPL stock closes 3% higher
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products.