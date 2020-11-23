EUR/USD tumbles to 1.1800 as the US dollar reverses sharply

- US dollar soars across the board after US economic data.
- EUR/USD drops from near key medium-term resistance to weekly lows.
The EUR/USD fell sharply almost a hundred pips in a few minutes from the 1.1900 area to 1.1799, hitting the lowest level since November 12. It then rebounded modestly and as of writing, it trades at 1.1815, 40 pips lower than Friday’s close.
The move lower took place on the back of a rally of the US dollar across the board following the release of the US Markit PMI preliminary report for November. The index showed an unexpected increase to the highest level in years.
The greenback started to gain momentum, making a dramatic reversal. The DXY stands now near weekly tops, after testing the 92.00 area hours ago. US yields hit fresh highs, helping the dollar.
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD looks vulnerable and a consolidation under 1.1815 would set the scenario to more weakness. The rejection from levels above 1.1900, the upper limit of a wide range, could accelerate. A daily close under 1.1780 (20-day moving average) could target 1.1700.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1812
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39
|Today daily open
|1.1858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1789
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1739
|Daily SMA200
|1.1378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.185
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1924
XAU/USD plummets multi-month lows below $1,840 on renewed USD strength
The XAU/USD pair fell sharply in the last minutes and touched its lowest level since mid-July near $1,838. As of writing, the pair was trading around $1,840, losing 1.64% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1800 amid a greenback comeback
EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD losses 1.33 as dollar strength outweighs vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.33 level as the dollar gains strength following fresh dollar strength, triggered by upbeat US PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced amid optimism on a coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum price broke $600 for the first time since June 2018. The highly anticipated Eth2 upgrade seems to be helping the smart-contracts giant gain a lot of traction.
