- EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0600 as US T-bond yields stay above 4%.
- US employment data reiterated the tightness of the labor market, warranting further Fed action.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Neutral biased, though approaches the 100 and 200-DMAs.
The EUR/USD loses traction in the mid-North American session and trades below its opening price by 0.83%, below the 1.0600 mark. Reasons like unemployment claims in the United States (US) easing triggered investors’ reaction, that perhaps their inflation view is wrong, sending US bond yield skyrocketing. Hence, the US Dollar (USD) strengthened to the Euro (EUR) detriment. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD trades at 1.0575.
The US Department of Labor (DoL), revealed that the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the week ending on February 25 was 190K, which was lower than the 195K predicted by experts. The market reacted negatively, sending US Treasury bond yields above the 4% threshold and underpinning the US Dollar.
The EUR/USD tumbled below 1.0600 on the initial reaction following US Initial Jobless Claims data, while the US Dollar rallied. At the time of typing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, advances 0.73%, at 105.141.
On the Euroarea inflationary figures were unveiled. The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), rose 8.5% YoY, above the previous month’s 8.6%. However, the reading missed the market expectations of 8.2%. Excluding volatile items, the so-called core inflation, on its annual reading, printed at 5.6%, higher than the previous and expected 5.3%.
Even though figures were higher than expected, investors had already priced in a 50 bps rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) as announced by its President Christine Lagarde in its last meeting presser. However, recent data have ECB policymakers split on what signal the bank should send to the markets.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the ECB are expected to raise rates. The former would likely hike 25 bps, as shown by money market futures, but further data to be revealed ahead of March’s meeting could put into discussion a 50 bps rate hike. On the European side, the ECB is leaning toward 50 bps, though recent data could open the door for higher rates.
EUR/USD Technical analysis
After rallying toward the weekly high of 1.0691, the EUR/USD plunges, erasing almost its Wednesday gains. The EUR/USD clashed with the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0664 and 1.0657, respectively, and has reached a daily low of 1.0576. Albeit the EUR/USD pair turned south, its bias remains neutral, but a daily close below 1.0600 could pave the way for further downside.
Therefore, the EUR/USD first support would be the March 2 daily low of 1.0576. Break below, and the 100-day EMA at 1.0550 would be tested by sellers ahead of falling to the 200-day EMA at 1.0533. Conversely, the EUR/USD first resistance would be the psychological 1.0600 figure. Once conquered, the Euro could appreciate toward the confluence of the 50/20-day EMA at 1.0657/1.0665, followed by a test of 1.0700.
What to watch?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD clings to recovery gains near 1.2000
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in positive territory near 1.2000 heading into the American session on Friday. The improving market mood and retreating US T-bond yields weigh on the US Dollar as focus shifts to ISM Services PMI data.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.