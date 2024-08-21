- EUR/USD exhibits strength near 1.1130 ahead of the FOMC minutes of its monetary policy meeting in July.
- The Fed kept interest rates steady for the eighth time in a row in July, but Jerome Powell acknowledged discussions over cuts.
- The ECB is expected to resume its policy-easing cycle in September.
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1130 in Wednesday’s European session, the highest level seen this year. The major currency pair aims to revisit 2024 highs of 1.1140 as the US Dollar (USD) remains under pressure amid growing optimism over Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts in September.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, hovers near a fresh seven-month low at around 101.30.
Consistently easing United States (US) inflationary pressures and cooling labor market conditions have convinced investors that the Fed will reduce interest rates in September. However, traders remain split on whether this first interest rate reduction will be a jumbo or a gradual one. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the likelihood of a 50-basis-point (bps) interest-rate cut is at 30.5%. The rest expects a more nuanced 25-basis-point cut.
In Wednesday’s session, investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for the July policy meeting, which will be published at 18:00 GMT. In the July meeting, the Fed left its key borrowing rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the eighth straight time. The Fed acknowledged that the scope of risks has widened to both aspects of dual mandate (inflation and employment).
This week, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium – which will be held from Thursday to Saturday – will be the major event as it will provide fresh cues about rate cuts in September. In the press conference after July’s monetary policy announcement, Jerome Powell said: "If we were to see inflation moving down more or less in line with expectations, growth remains reasonably strong, and the labor market remains consistent with current conditions, then I think a rate cut could be on the table at the September meeting.”
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1100 amid weak US Dollar
- EUR/USD stabilizes above the round-level support of 1.1100 as investors have underpinned the Euro (EUR) against the US Dollar. The Euro performs strongly against its major peers amid expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will not cut its key borrowing rates aggressively.
- ECB policymakers refrained from committing to a preset course for interest rate reduction as they see inflation in the Eurozone hovering near its current levels, still above target, for the entire year. However, market participants expect that the ECB will cut interest rates again in September, with investors betting on an uncertain economic outlook as Germany, the Eurozone’s largest economy, is going through a rough phase.
- Meanwhile, slower growth in Q2 Negotiated Wage growth in Germany has provided relief to ECB officials, further bolstering optimism over rate cuts in September. The data, released by the Bundesbank – Germany's central bank – on Tuesday, showed that Negotiated Wages rose by 3.1%, half the pace seen in the first quarter of this year.
- Going forward, investors will keenly focus on preliminary Eurozone HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August and Q2 Negotiated Wage Rates, which will be published on Thursday. The Composite PMI is estimated to have barely improved amid a consistent decline in activities in the manufacturing sector. As for the Negotiated Wage Rate, a key measure of wage growth, it rose by 4.69% in the first quarter of this year and ECB officials would be pleased with a lower reading for the second quarter.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD aims to recapture year-to-date high of 1.1140
EUR/USD approaches a year-to-date high of 1.1140 ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes. The major currency pair strengthened after a breakout of a channel formation on the daily time frame. Upward-sloping 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.0970 and 1.0900, respectively, suggest that the broad trend is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong upside momentum.
Euro bulls would approach the round-level resistance of 1.1200 after breaking above the December 28, 2023, high at 1.1140 decisively. On the downside, the August 15 low at 1.0950 will be a key support area.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured toward 1.1100, as USD recovers ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD stays on a slippering slope toward 1.1100 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by resurgent US Dollar demand, as markets turn cautious ahead of the annual US NFP revision and the Fed Minutes.
GBP/USD struggles above 1.3000 on renewed US Dollar demand
GBP/USD remains offered toward 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday, having hit yearly highs at 1.3052 on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand amid a tepid risk tone, as traders await the US NFP revisions and the Fed Minutes for fresh cues on the policy path.
Gold pulls back as traders gauge health of US economic outlook
Gold pulls back to the $2,510s on Wednesday after touching a new all-time high of $2,531 on the previous day. The correction coincides with a slight bounce in the US Dollar (USD), to which Gold is negatively correlated.
Top three AI-related tokens yielding highest gains year-to-date: AIOZ, AR, FET
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto market has a few protocols whose tokens have generated significant yields for users since the beginning of 2024.
Will the FOMC strengthen the Dollar again?
Will the FOMC Minutes, which are being released today, surprise markets? The US- Dollar remains on the weak side as the Fed is expected to cut rates in September. However, technical indicators could offer further upside potential helping the Greenback to gear up steam again.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.