- EUR/USD closed above the 200-day moving average on Friday.
- The pair is on the offensive with a bullish breakout on technical charts.
- Above-forecast German IFO survey will likely bolster the bullish setup.
EUR/USD is looking north ahead of key German data release, having closed above the 200-day moving average (MA) on Friday.
The pair has found acceptance above the long-term moving average for the first time since May 1. 2018, and the big break is supported by bullish higher lows, higher highs pattern and inverse head-and-shoulders breakout on the daily chart.
Therefore, the path of least resistance is on the higher side and the pair will likely rise well above 1.14 later today if the German IFO survey for June, scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT, show signs of green shoots in the Eurozone's largest economy.
The IFO expectations index is seen falling to 94.5 in June from 95.3 last month. Further, both the business climate and current assessment indices are expected to show a mild deterioration.
Weak data may not result in EUR weakness. This is because the deterioration in the German economic and business sentiment is generally accepted and priced in by now. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment survey plummeted to a lower-than-forecast -21.1 in June from -2.1 in May, the data released a week ago showed.
Further, Euribor futures fell on Friday following the release of the above-forecast German and French June manufacturing PMIs, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Friday's below-forecast US PMIs likely reinforced the dovish Fed expectations.
As a result, the probability of the EUR extending the ongoing rally is high. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1382, having hit a high of 1.1386 – a level last seen on March 22.
The bullish case would weaken if the pair find acceptance below the former resistance-turned-support of 1.1348.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1382
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1369
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1241
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1262
|Daily SMA200
|1.1352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1282
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1378
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1181
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1342
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1308
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1247
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1212
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1404
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1439
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 200-day MA ahead of German IFO survey
EUR/USD is looking north ahead of key German data release, having closed above the 200-day moving average (MA) on Friday. The pair is on the offensive with a bullish breakout on technical charts.
GBP/USD: UK’s political plays can act as the key catalysts amid latest upswing
Even if the US Dollar (USD) weakness has helped the GBP/USD pair to remain strong around 12-day high, the pair lacks fresh catalysts in order to extend its latest upswing heading into the UK open this Monday.
USD/JPY attempts recovery towards 107.50 amid positive equities
The cautious optimism seen around the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures helped put a bid under the USD/JPY pair, as the spot attempts a minor-recovery from near 107.30 region.
Gold: $1433 comes as the Aug 2013 highs
The Chiaxin Oscillator crossed above the zero line on the 30th May when price ran higher from 1375. However, the price of gold has now left a mixed outlook on the charts.
The Fed, oil tensions drive markets in sharply different directions
Markets responded to the FOMC’s rate caution by sending stocks and the credit markets flying and the dollar plunging while tensions in the Persian Gulf stoked crude prices and gave gold its strongest boost in six years.