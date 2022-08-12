Economists at Commerzbank have changed their EUR/USD forecast. They expect levels only slightly below parity and continued recovery of the EUR/USD exchange rate in 2023.
Recession and weak euro
“Because we now expect a recession in the euro area in our base scenario, we anticipate EUR/USD exchange rates around and below parity by the end of the year.”
“For 2023, we continue to expect a recovery of the EUR/USD exchange rate but have become more cautious. Our EUR/USD price target for 2023 is now only 1.10.”
