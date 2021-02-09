EUR/USD to see an extended upswing though the broader downtrend is intact

EUR/USD has been advancing as the dollar retreats alongside yields. Trump’s distraction could push the euro even higher in the short-term, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“President Joe Biden is urging Congress to approve his original plan worth $1.9 trillion but is also willing to compromise – mostly with members of his party, rather than Republicans. Moderates and liberals are at odds over eligibility for stimulus checks. Investors seem disinterested in these details and simply want a quick and smooth approval in Congress, regardless of which side wins and what the GOP thinks.”
“Trump's future is of no interest to markets, but the distraction may delay stimulus in turn. In turn, investors may continue buying bonds in anticipation that the relief package would be delayed and eventually be smaller. A drop in yields would be adverse for the dollar.”
“For the euro, Trump's trial is a welcome distraction from the old continent's own woes, namely its frustratingly slow vaccination campaign. Europe's meager immunization effort is already weighing on sentiment, as seen in the Ssentix Investor Confidence for February which dropped to -2 points, reflecting pessimism.”
“Euro/dollar has jumped above the 1.2050 level – a clear separator of ranges – and has broken above the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart, a bullish sign. Alongside upside momentum, there seems to be more room for gains.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800 amid notable US dollar supply
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels since April 2018 ahead of the London open. The cable rises as broad US dollar weakness supersedes uncertainty over Brexit and the UK covid vaccine news.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.