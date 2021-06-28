EUR/USD to grind lower towards the 1.17 mark on a six-month horizon – Rabobank

Measured from June 18 all G10 currencies with the exception of the JPY have gained some ground vs. the USD. The EUR, however, finds itself towards the bottom of the performance table in that time frame. In the view of Jane Foley Senior, FX Strategist at Rabobank, this is likely a function of various factors.
EUR/USD one-month forecast lowered to 1.19
“Firstly, the market had been positioned long of the single currency on optimism regarding the vaccine catch up trade in the region. Forecasts that the delta variant of Covid could spread through Europe in the summer months could now be undermining confidence in this trade. Secondly, while there was a modest pick-up in German 10 yr breakevens on Friday, the market’s focus in terms of inflationary impulse and central bank reaction remains squarely on the US. Thirdly, the failure of EUR/USD to hold levels above 1.1950 last week will have undermined the resolve of EUR bulls.”
“We have lowered our long held 1 mth EUR/USD forecast from 1.20 to 1.19. Our 3mth and 6 mth forecasts remain unaltered at 1.19 and 1.17 respectively.
“Even though it will take a while for the data fog to clear, the June FOMC let the genie out of the bag about the possibility of a Fed rate hike as early as 2022. Even though this is still a minority view it marked a notable shift from the FOMC’s March projections. Assuming the US data remains broadly supportive, we expect the USD to grind moderately higher vs. the EUR though the course of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback is the strongest across the FX board, helped by rising US government bond yields. EUR hurt by ECB’s Holzmann comments, hinting at no rush to taper. Weak inflation in the Union puts no pressure on policymakers.
GBP/USD back below 1.3900 and bearish
GBP/USD retreated to the 1.3880 price zone amid resurgent demand for the greenback. Pound hurt by fundamental jitters related to the coronavirus delta variant and Brexit tensions.
XAU/USD hangs near one-week-old trading range support, just above $1,775
Gold struggled to capitalize on last week's modest gains and edged lower on the first day of a new trading week. It remained on the defensive through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of a one-week-old trading range, just above the $1,775 level.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.