EUR/USD to extend its decline as widespread lockdowns in Europe loom – Scotiabank

EUR/USD is underperforming its major peers on Monday as selling emerges above 1.13. Economists at Scotiabank expect the world’s most popular currency pair to continue losing bullish momentum.
Imposition of new limits to contain new covid variant are likely
“The Eurozone, and the EUR, remain at risk of a tightening of restrictions in the coming weeks as contagions surge – even prior to the arrival of the new more contagious variant.”
“The longer-run EUR picture remains negative and the currency’s failure to hold above 1.13 is an initial suggestion that the EUR downtrend will resume in the days ahead.”
“Support is the overnight low of 1.1260 (the mid-figure zone more broadly) followed by 1.1230 and then the figure area. Resistance is 1.1300/10 and the Friday high of 1.1331.”
“We maintain a bearish view on the EUR toward the 1.10/1.11 zone amid very dovish ECB settings and elevated odds of widespread lockdowns in the continent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1300 after German inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1300 as the American session gets underway. The data from Germany showed on Friday that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, the ECB's preferred gauge of inflation, climbed to 6% on a yearly basis in November, compared to the market expectation of 5.4%.
GBP/USD retreats into the negative territory below 1.3350
GBP/USD advanced to a daily of 1.3363 in the European session but lost its recovery momentum in the second half of the day. Ahead of mid-tier data releases from the US, the pair trades in the red below 1.3350.
Gold subdued near 50DMA at $1790 as more info on Omicron, Fedspeak and US data awaited
Spot gold is stable on Monday close to its 50DMA near $1790. Gold traders await further information on Omicron, as well as Fed speak and US data this week.
Crypto markets recover as buyers come back
BTC price is aiming to retest the $60,000 psychological level after a recent crash. ETH price is following suit and looks to revisit $4,500 or higher. XRP price on a journey to rally 17% to $1.37.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?