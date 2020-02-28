EUR/USD is surging to three-week highs amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions while economic divergence favors the dollar. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, says these are the reasons for the stop in the euro climb.
Key quotes
“The German economy has stagnated in the fourth quarter and the whole eurozone grew by only 0.1% or 0.4% annualized. For comparison, US growth was confirmed at 2.1%. Other indicators are also pointing to a substantial economic advantage for the US.”
“The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions – implying a potential drop, at least in the short term. The RSI is well above 70.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1065 and 1.11, while support awaits at 1.1020 and 1.0980.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
