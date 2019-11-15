EUR/USD Technical Analysis: upside now targets the 55-day SMA near 1.1040

  • EUR/USD is extending the rebound from recent lows in the 1.0990/85 band on the back of renewed weakness surrounding the dollar.
  • That said, if the buying pressure keeps building up the next target will be at the key 55-day SMA, today at 1.1036.
  • Above this area, the upside bias is expected to return to the market.

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change 15
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 1.1021
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1092
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1101
Daily SMA200 1.1181
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1029
Previous Daily Low 1.0989
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0958
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1076

 

 

EUR/USD clings onto 1.10 amid optimistic trade headlines, ahead of retail sales

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, recovering from the lows. White House adviser Kudlow's optimism is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. US retail sales are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates gains as amid upbeat polls for Johnson

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2850, consolidating its gains. Recent opinion polls have shown a wider gap for PM Boris Johnson's Conservatives, raising hopes for ratifying his Brexit deal.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to modest recovery gains, around mid-108.00s

US-China trade deal hopes helped regain some traction on Friday. The technical set-up might have shifted in favour of bearish traders. Investors look forward to the US macro data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Set-up remains tilted in favour of bearish traders

Gold failed to capitalize on its recent recovery move from three-month lows, or a support marked by 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $1265-$1557 bullish move and came under some selling pressure on Friday.

Gold News

