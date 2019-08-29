EUR/USD technical analysis: Under pressure below 1.1095/1100 resistance-confluence

- 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a falling trend-line since late-Monday limit near-term upside of the EUR/USD pair.
- Descending support-line from Tuesday can offer immediate support.
Despite its recent bounce off two-day-old support-line, EUR/USD trades well below key resistance-confluence as it takes the rounds to 1.1085 during early Thursday in Asia.
Given the pair’s repeated failures to cross the key upside barrier, chances of its another dip towards immediate support-line at 1.1065 seem brighter.
In a case prices keep declining below 1.1065, recent low near 1.1050 and the monthly bottom surrounding 1.1027 holds the gate for the EUR/USD pair’s south-run to 1.1000 round-figure.
Meanwhile, 200-hour simple moving average (HMA), 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of recovery since last-Friday and a downward sloping trend-line from late-Monday together constitute 1.1095-1.1100 as the key resistance-area.
Should buyers manage to conquer 1.1100, a quick run-up to 1.1135 and weekly top close to 1.1165 will become highly likely.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1082
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1133
|Daily SMA50
|1.1202
|Daily SMA100
|1.1209
|Daily SMA200
|1.1281
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1073
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1154
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1052
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1057
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1041
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.111
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
