EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Trims a part of early strong gains to 4-month tops

- EUR/USD stalls its strong intraday rally near 1.1200 round-figure mark.
- Acceptance above 200-DMA support prospects for additional gains.
The EUR/USD pair maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session on Friday, albeit has retreated around 20-25 pips from the 1.1200 handle, or four-month tops.
Extremely overbought conditions on hourly charts seemed to be the only factor that kept a lid on any strong follow-through, rather prompted some profit-taking at higher levels.
Given that the pair has already found acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA, the set-up seems tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains.
This coupled with the fact that the pair's recent recovery has been along an ascending trend-channel formation on the daily chart adds credence to the near-term constructive set-up.
Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1200 mark will reaffirm the bullish outlook and lift the pair further towards challenging the ascending channel resistance, near the 1.1255-60 region.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near mid-1.1100s (200-DMA), which if broken might prompt some long-unwinding trade and accelerate the slide back towards the 1.1100 handle.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|1.1132
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1063
|Daily SMA50
|1.1066
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.1155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1103
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1116
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1176
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0981
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1208
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
EUR/USD off 4-month highs, still firmer above 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair retreats from four-month highs of 1.1200 reached overnight but remains strongly above 1.1150 as the greenback continues to nurse losses across its main peers, fuelled by a massive GBP rally on PM Johnson's win.
Forex Today: Big Johnson win sparks Brexit optimism, eyes on US-China trade deal
PM Johnson’s Conservatives crushed Labour party by a landslide majority, with over 350 seats officially secured. GBP/USD consolidates the upsurge above 1.3450, having reached 19-month highs at 1.3515 after exit polls clearly suggested a Tory win.
Gold climbs to session tops, around $1470 region
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed heavily on gold’s safe-haven status on Thursday. The UK election results further boosted the global risk sentiment and added to the selling bias. Some renewed USD weakness extended some support.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.