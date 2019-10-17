EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The up move faltered just ahead of the 100-day SMA near 1.1140

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has quickly climbed to fresh 2-month highs near 1.1140 boosted by news of a Brexit deal.
  • While the 100-day SMA at 1.1140 should offer initial resistance, the continuation of the buying impetus could lift the pair to, initially, 1.1163 (high August 26th) ahead of the Fibo retracement at 1.1186.
  • Further up emerges the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1210.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1118
Today Daily Change 74
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1139
Daily SMA200 1.1214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1022
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

