EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The up move faltered just ahead of the 100-day SMA near 1.1140

- EUR/USD has quickly climbed to fresh 2-month highs near 1.1140 boosted by news of a Brexit deal.
- While the 100-day SMA at 1.1140 should offer initial resistance, the continuation of the buying impetus could lift the pair to, initially, 1.1163 (high August 26th) ahead of the Fibo retracement at 1.1186.
- Further up emerges the critical 200-day SMA at 1.1210.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1118
|Today Daily Change
|74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.1072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0986
|Daily SMA50
|1.104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1139
|Daily SMA200
|1.1214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1086
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1022
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.11 on Brexit deal
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, a new October high. The UK and the EU have reached a Brexit agreement, and markets are cheering. US-Sino relations are also eyed.
GBP/USD surges above 1.29 as Brexit deal announced
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP maintains its objections, limiting cable's gains.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.