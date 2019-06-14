EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair is eroding the multi-month support line in the 1.1280 area

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • Following Wednesday’s bearish ‘outside day’, EUR/USD came under pressure and is now re-testing the key multi-month support line and the 100-day SMA in the 1.1270/80 band.
  • In case bulls regain the upper hand, recent tops in the mid-1.1300s should be back on the radar ahead of the more relevant 200-day SMA in the 1.1360/65 band.
  • If the downside pressure intensifies, the 55-day and 21-day SMAs in the 1.1220 zone should offer initial contention.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1284
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1217
Daily SMA50 1.122
Daily SMA100 1.1273
Daily SMA200 1.1363
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1304
Previous Daily Low 1.1268
Previous Weekly High 1.1348
Previous Weekly Low 1.116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1282
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1291
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1247
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1225
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1297
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1319
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

