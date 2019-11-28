EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The corrective upside could test 1.1040

- EUR/USD keeps supported at the 1.0990 region so far this week.
- Above the 55-day at 1.1040, the downside pressure is expected to alleviate.
EUR/USD has managed to rebound from the key support area around 1.0990.
The ongoing recovery could extend to the key 55-day SMA near 1.1040. Above this level, the downside pressure should mitigate somewhat and allow for a potential test of the 100-day SMA at 1.1076 ahead of last week’s highs in 1.1095/1.1100 band.
If the pair clears 1.10, then the 1.0990 region should offer interim support ahead of the more relevant 1.0930 zone. If the selling impetus picks up pace, then a move to 2019 low at 1.0879 should not be ruled out.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1014
|Today Daily Change
|19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1001
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1056
|Daily SMA50
|1.1042
|Daily SMA100
|1.1081
|Daily SMA200
|1.1169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1027
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0992
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1098
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1014
|Previous Monthly High
|1.118
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0879
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1005
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1022
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1058
