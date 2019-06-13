EUR/USD technical analysis: Slides below 200-hour SMA, refreshes weekly low

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.1300 handle and turned lower for the second consecutive session, hitting fresh weekly lows in the last hour.

The downtick dragged the pair below a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and a subsequent slide below 200-hour SMA sets the stage for further intraday weakness.

Meanwhile, technical indicators have been gaining negative momentum on hourly charts and further reinforce the bearish set-up, albeit bullish oscillators might prompt some dip-buying interest and help limit further downside.

Hence, any further slide towards mid-1.1200s – marking 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.1116-1.1348 recent up-move, might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which if broken will confirm a near-term bearish breakdown.

Below the mentioned support, the pair might turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards testing the 1.1200 round figure mark – coinciding with 61.8% Fibo. level, which should act as a key pivotal point for the next leg of a directional move.

On the flip side, the 1.1300 handle now becomes immediate resistance and is followed by the 1.1325-30 supply zone, which if cleared might negate the short-term bearish bias and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.1400 handle.

EUR/USD 1-hourly chart