EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Scope for a visit to yearly lows near 1.1020

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD remains entrenched into the negative territory and it has now breached the key support at 1.11 the figure.
  • In doing so, the pair has now exposed a potential move to the area of 2019 lows in the 1.1030/20 band.
  • Further down, the next relevant contention is expected to emerge at May 2017 low at 1.0839.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1081
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 1.1107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1159
Daily SMA50 1.1233
Daily SMA100 1.1222
Daily SMA200 1.1292
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.116
Previous Daily Low 1.1092
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data

EUR/USD resumes decline below 1.1100 ahead of data

Following a brief consolidative mode around the 1.11 handle, EUR/USD came under renewed selling pressure amid fresh broad-based US dollar buying and expectations of large ECB QE. The bears look to test the 1.1070 key support. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid risk-on

GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2150 amid risk-on

The UK data-backed recovery in GBP/USD remains safe and sound in the European session, as the pair regains 1.2150. The improved risk tone also offers support to the recent upside, as market shrug-off lingering no-deal Brexit fears. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace

USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace

The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.  

USD/JPY News

Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on

Gold risks downside amid bearish technical set up, risk-on

Gold prices look vulnerable to further downside risks in Europe, as sellers aim for 100-HMA near $1510 on an hourly rising wedge breakdown. Fundamentally, an improvement in the risk tone is likely to weigh on the safe-haven. 

Gold News

Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?

Sentiment picks up on Trump’s 'productive' trade comments, but can it last?

Concerns surrounding the warning signals that bond markets are throwing off have not gone away, but they have been alleviated slightly in the past 24 hours.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  