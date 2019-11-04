EUR/USD Technical Analysis: inability to surpass 1.1180 should give way to some consolidation

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The upside in EUR/USD continues to struggle in the proximity of October peaks in the 1.1180 region.
  • A break above this area should put the critical 200-day SMA just below 1.1200 the figure back on the investors’ radar.
  • On the broader view, the pair could move into a consolidative phase (ahead of the resumption of the downside) as long as it remains unable to clear the 1.1180 region in the short-term horizon.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1163
Today Daily Change 26
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1083
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1125
Daily SMA200 1.1198
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1174
Previous Daily Low 1.1128
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1111
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1183
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1201
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1228

 

 

