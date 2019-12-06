EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Five-month-old falling trendline questions break of 100-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD traders above 100-day EMA for the first time since early-November.
  • Buyers look for entry beyond a medium-term long falling resistance line.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci adds to the immediate support that holds the gate for fresh declines.

EUR/USD trades with modest gains to 1.1100 during early Friday in Asia. In doing so, the pair remains beyond 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for the first time in a month amid a bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).

Even so, a downward sloping trend line since June 25, near 1.1120, limits the pair’s immediate upside. Should buyers manage to cross 1.1120, 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-October fall around 1.1150 and a 200-day EMA level of 1.1175 will be their favorites.

Meanwhile, sellers will look for entry below 1.1085/80 support confluence, including 100-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, to target 1.1030/25 multiple support zone.

If prices keep trading southwards after 1.1025, the previous month low near 1.0980 holds the key to September bottom around 1.0925.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1103
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1103
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1043
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.116
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.111
Previous Daily Low 1.1074
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

