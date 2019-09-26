EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the Asian session near the 2019 lows

- EUR/USD printed fresh 2019 lows this Thursday, reaching the 1.0908 price level.
- The market is currently challenging the 1.0918 support.
EUR/USD daily chart
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the New York session on Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product came in at 2% in line with the market expecations.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
The market is trying to break below the 1.0918 support near the 2019 low currently at 1.0908. A break below 1.0908 can open the gates to a move down to the 1.0890 price level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 1.0940 and 1.0966 levels and the 1.1000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.0951
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1023
|Daily SMA50
|1.1095
|Daily SMA100
|1.117
|Daily SMA200
|1.1248
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1017
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0938
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1084
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1251
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0962
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0968
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0841
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1048
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1079
