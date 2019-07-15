EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber at daily lows battling with 1.1260 level

EUR/USD is hovering near the daily lows as bears challenge the 1.1260 level.

The level to beat for bears is at 1.1260 followed by 1.1160 to the downside.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the 1.1300 handle and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading near the 1.1260 support/resistance level and below the 200 SMA suggesting potential weakness in the near term. Support is seen near 1.1260/40 and 1.1160, according to the Technical Canfluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading near the daily lows between the 100 and 200 SMAs suggesting a consolidation in the short term. Resistance is seen at 1.1260, 1.1285 and 1.1320.

Additional key levels