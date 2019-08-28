EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1080 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is ending Wednesday near the weekly lows. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1080 support followed by the 1.1062 level.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below its daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is down for the third day in a row.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is slowly drifting lower below the main SMAs. Bears have a daily close below the 1.1080 support which is seen as bearish and opens the prospects for a move down towards 1.1062 and 1.1033 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance is seen at 1.1080, 1.1098 and 1.1117 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1078
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.109
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1133
Daily SMA50 1.1205
Daily SMA100 1.1211
Daily SMA200 1.1282
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1116
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1097
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1078
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1067
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1128
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD depressed below 1.1100 and near fresh weekly lows

The absence of a new catalyst keeps speculative interest in cautious mode, with the greenback having a slight advantage against its European rival in a risk-averse environment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250

GBP/USD bounces, remains below 1.2250

News that the UK Queen accepted a prorogue of Parliament upon PM Johnson request lifted odds for a hard-Brexit by the end of October. An improved market’s mood saved the day.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

USD/JPY: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 106.00 mark, 100-hour SMA

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North-American session and remained confined in a narrow band below the 106.00 mark.

USD/JPY News

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Gold and silver ratio has dropped over 10.4% as silver plays catch up

Spot gold prices have petered out in the US session and have been capped at $1,546.90, a touch below the start of the week's highs for 2019 at $1,555.33.

Gold News

Crypto sentiment crumbles - Bitcoin falls through 10K along with many other casualties

Crypto sentiment crumbles - Bitcoin falls through 10K along with many other casualties

In a matter of minutes crypto prices crashed. There is currently a story doing the rounds that the French police stopped a bot dubbed a "crypto jacking virus". ETC/USD is currently the worst affected down just over 11%.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  