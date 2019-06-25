EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro retracing down below 1.1380 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is pulling back down in the near term.
  • The next supports to watch are at 1.1340 and 1.1310 on the way down.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend might be weakening.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below 1.1380 strong support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. The market should keep declining towards the next support at 1.1340 and 1.1310.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1380 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs suggesting a retracement down in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1369
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.1398
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1251
Daily SMA50 1.1221
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1351
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1404
Previous Daily Low 1.1367
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.139
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1381
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1376
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1353
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1339
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1413
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1427
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks

EUR/USD drops to mid-1.13s on Bullard's hawkish remarks

St. Louis Fed President Bullard dismissed the idea of a 50 basis points rate cut in July and helped the greenback start recovering its losses. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Powell reiterated FOMC saw a stronger case for more accomodation.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700

GBP/USD eases further, holds above 1.2700

GBP/USD hit 1.2783 before changing direction, now closing to the 1.2700 figure. Broad dollar's weakness keeps the downside limited, despite subdued demand for Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion

USD/JPY slumps below 107 on dismal US data, risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair came under a renewed selling pressure in the American session and dropped below the 107 mark amid the ongoing broad USD weakness and the stronger demand for safe havens.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark

Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark

Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.

Gold News

All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit

All that glitters is gold ahead of G-20 summit

Investors sought shelter in safe haven assets with gold prices surging above six-year high level and the yen strengthening due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, as well as investor caution ahead of today’s Fed Chairman speech and the Trump-Xi meeting on the sidelines of G-20 summit this Saturday.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location