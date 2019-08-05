EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro records its largest daily advance since January 2019

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD reaches its highest level in two weeks as the trade war damages the US Dollar.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at the 1.1220 and 1.1255 levels.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is reversing up from the 2019 low as the market is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Federal Reserve is now expected to cut rates more aggressively to counteract the damage of the US-China trade war.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke above the 1.1174 resistance and the 100 SMA. The market is set to keep appreciating towards 1.1220, 1.1255 and 1.1285 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
This Monday the market recorded its largest daily advance since January 2019 as the bulls have been relentless. Support can be seen near 1.1174, 1.1135, 1.1121 and 1.1100 levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1203
Today Daily Change 0.0095
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 1.1108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1187
Daily SMA50 1.1236
Daily SMA100 1.1234
Daily SMA200 1.1301
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1118
Previous Daily Low 1.107
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1099
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1051
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1032
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1146
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1175

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

EUR/USD settles around 1.1200 as dollar fell on escalating trade war

China let the Yuan devalue to its lowest in over a decade, sending the greenback down against all major rivals and at the same time, spurring risk aversion. EUR/USD added roughly 200 pips after hitting last week a multi-year low.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

GBP/USD upward potential limited by Brexit woes

Despite dollar’s sell-off, the Pound was unable to attract investors amid prevalent concerns about a hard-Brexit. GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2150.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion

The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.

USD/JPY News

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold carving out bullish case for 127.2% Fibo target up at $1,560

Gold has been in demand and extended its Friday's rally, moving to a high of $1,469.70 following heightened tensions n the global stage between the US and China taking the spotlight away from the Federal Reserve for the time being.

Gold News

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  