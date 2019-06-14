EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro prints fresh weekly lows near 1.1220

The level to beat for bears is 1.1200.

EUR/USD is testing the 50 DSMA near 1.1220.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market is testing the 50 DSMA at 1.1220.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart



The market broke below 1.1250 and is currently approaching the 1.1200 handle. After it comes the 1.1160 support if the bears gather enough steam. Resistance is at 1.1250 and 1.1280.

Additional key levels