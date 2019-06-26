EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pops to daily highs near 1.1380 resistance

EUR/USD is in consolidation mode in the near term.

On the way down, supports are at 1.1340 and 1.1310.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend is at risk.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is trading sideways between 1.1340 and 1.1400 figure. Further down support is at 1.1310 if 1.1340 gets broken.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1380 resistance suggesting a retracement down in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.

Additional key levels