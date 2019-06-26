EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro pops to daily highs near 1.1380 resistance

  • EUR/USD is in consolidation mode in the near term.
  • On the way down, supports are at 1.1340 and 1.1310.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) suggesting that the bear trend is at risk.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is trading sideways between 1.1340 and 1.1400 figure. Further down support is at 1.1310 if 1.1340 gets broken.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is weakening below 1.1380 resistance suggesting a retracement down in the near term. According to the Technical Confluences Indicator, resistances are at the 1.1380 level and 1.1400 figure.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1378
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1368
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1262
Daily SMA50 1.1222
Daily SMA100 1.1261
Daily SMA200 1.1349
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1414
Previous Daily Low 1.1344
Previous Weekly High 1.1378
Previous Weekly Low 1.1181
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1371
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1336
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1305
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1266
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1446
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1477

 

 

