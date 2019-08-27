EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro enters the Asian session below the 1.1098 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is drifting below the 1.1098 level as the New York session comes to an end. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is at the 1.1080 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is down for the second day in a row.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
Fiber is about to close Tuesday below the 1.1098 level. If the sellers keep the pressure on, the market may decline towards the 1.1080 and 1.1052 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading, near the daily lows below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. The bears' move lacks commitment; therefore, it remains to be seen how the sellers will sustain the current move on Wednesday. A move back above 1.1098 could be seen as a sign of bearish weakness in the short term. Immediate resistance is seen at 1.1098, 1.1117 and 1.1134 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1089
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.11
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1136
Daily SMA50 1.1207
Daily SMA100 1.1213
Daily SMA200 1.1284
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.1094
Previous Weekly High 1.1154
Previous Weekly Low 1.1052
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1075
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1005
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

