EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week near monthly lows near the 1.1220 level

EUR/USD spent the week near monthly lows trading between 1.1200 and 1.1290 .

The 1.1200 figure is an important level to break for bears.



EUR/USD daily chart





EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to end the trading week near monthly lows.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart



EUR/USD is testing one more time the 1.1220 support while trading below the main SMAs. Bears want to break below this importnat level to reach 1.1200 and 1.1160, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart





EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance can be seen at 1.1255 and 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1222 Today Daily Change -0.0056 Today Daily Change % -0.50 Today daily open 1.1278 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1289 Daily SMA50 1.1246 Daily SMA100 1.1251 Daily SMA200 1.132 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1281 Previous Daily Low 1.1205 Previous Weekly High 1.1286 Previous Weekly Low 1.1193 Previous Monthly High 1.1414 Previous Monthly Low 1.116 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1252 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1234 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.118 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1154 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1304 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.133 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.138



