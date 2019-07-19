EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week near monthly lows near the 1.1220 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD spent the week near monthly lows trading between 1.1200 and 1.1290.
  • The 1.1200 figure is an important level to break for bears. 


EUR/USD daily chart


 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is about to end the trading week near monthly lows. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is testing one more time the 1.1220 support while trading below the main SMAs. Bears want to break below this importnat level to reach 1.1200 and 1.1160, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart


 
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate resistance can be seen at 1.1255 and 1.1290, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1222
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 1.1278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1289
Daily SMA50 1.1246
Daily SMA100 1.1251
Daily SMA200 1.132
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1281
Previous Daily Low 1.1205
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.1193
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1252
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1234
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1229
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.118
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1304
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.138

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

