EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro ends the week in the green above the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is ending the week in positive territories adding 0.70%. 
  • The risk-on market mood and the Brexit optimism turned in favor of the EUR/USD bulls. 
  • The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in better-than-expected at 96 vs 92 in October.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Fiber is breaking above a multi-week trendline and is challenging the 50 SMA. This Friday, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came out better-than-expected at 96 vs 92 for October. The news limited further gains in the New York session. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The spot is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is consolidating the weekly gains below the 1.1065 resistance as bulls remain in control. A break above 1.1065 can expose the 1.1110 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1025/07 zone and the 1.0972 price level. 
 

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1037
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0987
Daily SMA50 1.1051
Daily SMA100 1.1145
Daily SMA200 1.1223
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1034
Previous Daily Low 1.098
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1013
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1001
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0954
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0928
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1062
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1091

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

EUR/USD at three-week highs on contagious optimism

EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to a partial trade deal. Brexit optimism is also helping. US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 96 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate

GBP/USD roars to 1.27 as Brexit talks accelerate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, up 2%. The EU gave a green light to intensive Brexit talks as a deal is within reach. Reports that the UK made a concession on Northern Ireland are emerging. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

USD/JPY: Bulls trying to seize control above 4-month old descending trend-line

US-China trade optimism continues to fuel the ongoing bullish momentum. Sustained move beyond mid-108.00s will set the stage for additional gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market

Gold slumps below $1,480 as risk appetite continues to dominate the market

The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair on Friday intensified in the last hour as markets continue to price a possible trade deal between the United States (US) and China.

Gold News

China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China

China officially invited Lighthizer, Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China

According to Cristina Alesci, business and politics correspondent for CNN, China has officially invited the United States (US) Trade Representative Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and their teams for additional trade talks in China ahead of next month's APEC summit in Santiago.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures