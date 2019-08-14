EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro drops to fresh weekly lows, breaking below the crucial 1.1160 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading at fresh weekly lows below the 1.1160 key level.
  • The market has room to potentially fall towards the 1.1130 and 1.1106 levels.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is capped by the 1.1220/55 resistances and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is attempting to break below the 1.1160 support and the 100 SMA. If the bears succeed, they can drive the market down to the 1.1130 and 1.1106 supports. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1160,1.1200 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1158
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1172
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1172
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1224
Daily SMA200 1.1295
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1229
Previous Daily Low 1.117
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1193
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1151
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1092
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.125
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD capped below as US and German recession fears grow

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 as the US bond yield curve inverts and points to a recession. Earlier, Germany reported the economy contracted in Q2. The US-Sino trade war is weighing.

GBP/USD hovers above 1.2050 amid US, UK recession fears

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050 but off the highs. The yield curve has inverted in both the US and the UK – signaling a potential recession in both countries. Trade tensions and Brexit are eyed.

USD/JPY recovers to 106.50 amid mixed market sentiment

USD/JPY is seen making a minor recovery from 106.25 lows, but the bulls appear to lack follow-through amid concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data while US-China trade optimism remains supportive. 

Gold advances beyond $1,510 as risk-aversion takes control of markets

The precious metal lost value in USD terms on Tuesday after the positive developments surrounding the US-China trade talks triggered risk-on flows. The XAU/USD pair is trading at $1,514.50, gaining 0.87% on a daily basis.

Inverted Yield Curve Will Keep Volatility Alive

The longer a yield curve stays inverted, the higher the likelihood of a recession within one-year. While this does not mean that returns (mainly equity) will be lower, it does (historically) mean that price action across all asset classes will be very volatile.

