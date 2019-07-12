EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro drifting down to daily lows near 1.1245

EUR/USD is trading at daily lows below 1.1263 resistance.

The level to beat for bears are 1.1245 and 1.1220.



EUR/USD daily chart





EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 1.1300 figure and the 100/200 daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1263 resistance and its main SMAs. The level to beat for bears is 1.1245 followed by 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading at daily lows below its 100 and 50 SMAs, suggesting potential weakness. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1263 and 1.1274, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels