EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro correcting up and finding some resistance at 1.1250 level

- EUR/USD is in correction mode this Monday bouncing from the 1.1200 level.
- The bear trend remains intact with the level to beat for bears at 1.1200 figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). The market has found some support at the 50 DSMA near 1.1219.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market is starting the week with a rebound from the 1.1200 figure and the 200 SMA. The move can be seen as corrective as long as the market doesn’t surpass the 1.1300 handle.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs and testing 1.1250 and the 100 SMA. The overall momentum remains bearish however if the market reclaims 1.1280/1.1300 on a daily closing basis it would question the bear case. For sellers, a daily close below 1.1200 would be seen as encouraging with a potential continuation down towards 1.1160 and 1.1120.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1238
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.122
|Daily SMA50
|1.122
|Daily SMA100
|1.1271
|Daily SMA200
|1.1361
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1291
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1202
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1266
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
