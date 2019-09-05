EUR/USD technical analysis: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD confirmed a bullish reversal with a 0.57% rise on Wednesday.

The Aug. 22 low of 1.1064 could come into play during the day ahead.

EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji.

The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027. So, the next key resistance at 1.1064 (Aug. 22 low) could be put to test during the day ahead.

The bullish candlestick setup on the daily chart would be invalidated if the spot drops below Wednesday's low of 1.0968, although, as of writing, that looks unlikely.

As of writing, the pair is flat-lined around 1.1034.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels